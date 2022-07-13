General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 670,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $61,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE stock opened at $63.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -6.99%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John S. Slattery bought 3,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Electric from $107.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.57.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

