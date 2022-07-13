Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $604,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MO opened at $42.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.69. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

