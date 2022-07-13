Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 467,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $52,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Duke Energy by 482.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 78,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 64,786 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy stock opened at $107.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.83. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.