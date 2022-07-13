Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 7.4% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $50,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.53.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,296.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,262.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,539.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.