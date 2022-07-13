ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $662,000. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,437,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 933 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG stock opened at $2,296.99 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,262.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,539.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.53.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

