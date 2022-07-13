Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,946,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in Alphabet by 23.7% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.53.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,296.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,262.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,539.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

