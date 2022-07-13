Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $18.92 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 5.7% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 933 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.53.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,296.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,262.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2,539.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,044.16 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

