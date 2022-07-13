Financial Management Professionals Inc. Buys 127 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 288.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $211,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Eaton by 9.3% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 22.2% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Eaton by 10.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Eaton by 94.5% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.67.

Eaton stock opened at $126.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.11 and its 200 day moving average is $147.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $123.18 and a one year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

