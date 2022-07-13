Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Sells 110 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.56.

NYSE DIS opened at $93.60 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $170.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

