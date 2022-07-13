Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $54.62 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $54,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,289,000 after purchasing an additional 529,974 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,663,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,381,000 after purchasing an additional 441,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,710,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,301,000 after purchasing an additional 159,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,360,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,162,000 after acquiring an additional 24,432 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,321 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $173.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.18 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.90.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Zoetis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

