Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 121.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,385 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 320,044 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,575,000 after acquiring an additional 43,754 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 863,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,711,000 after acquiring an additional 18,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $556,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,436 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.73.

ROST stock opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.90.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

