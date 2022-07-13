Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 456 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Eaton by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 48,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $1,539,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 61,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.67.

ETN stock opened at $126.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.86. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $123.18 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

