Bank Hapoalim BM Invests $906,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,229,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,358,774,000 after purchasing an additional 723,057 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,212,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 150,902 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,937,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,120,489,000 after purchasing an additional 557,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,286,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,959,412,000 after purchasing an additional 365,237 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,539,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,628,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117,716 shares during the period.

Shares of TSM opened at $79.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $73.74 and a twelve month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 32.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

