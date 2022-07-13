Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 1,157 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,008 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 114 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total transaction of $1,564,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,170 shares of company stock valued at $419,382,287 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.88.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $492.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $496.52 and a 200 day moving average of $534.02. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $358.37 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

