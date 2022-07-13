Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $69.36 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 68.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.53.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 291.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on O. StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

