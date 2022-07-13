Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Takes $105,000 Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 376.2% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $136.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $142.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.79.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

Genuine Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.