542 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Bought by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 542 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $16,582,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,444,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $823.20.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $603.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $624.60 and its 200-day moving average is $717.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

