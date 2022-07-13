Garland Capital Management Inc. Sells 750 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Garland Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 5.5% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $2,433,269,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,076 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,868,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,615,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,533,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

ABBV stock opened at $152.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.33 and a 200-day moving average of $148.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.92%.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.