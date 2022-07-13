Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Buys New Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,220 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,607 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,045,000 after buying an additional 22,515 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,061 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day moving average is $45.40. The firm has a market cap of $180.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

