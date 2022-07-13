Winning Points Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Winning Points Advisors LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.9% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV opened at $152.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

