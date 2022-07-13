Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Shares of DD stock opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.56 and a 12 month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.80.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.