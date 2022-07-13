Greenleaf Trust Purchases 486 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,879,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,804,000 after purchasing an additional 572,929 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $34,628,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Tyson Foods by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,373,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,743,000 after buying an additional 340,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $82.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.93. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

