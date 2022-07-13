Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 3,543 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,440,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,670,000 after buying an additional 38,949 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $79.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.82.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.88.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

