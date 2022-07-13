Financial Management Professionals Inc. Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV opened at $152.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

