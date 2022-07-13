Greenleaf Trust Grows Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in FedEx were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $222.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.55. The company has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $302.65.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. UBS Group set a $312.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.57.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

