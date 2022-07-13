Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 76 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.3% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.53.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,296.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,262.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,539.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

