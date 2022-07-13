Sciencast Management LP Purchases 3,357 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sciencast Management LP grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 113.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,306 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in NVIDIA by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,745 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in NVIDIA by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,375 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,990 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $150.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.94.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

