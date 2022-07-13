288 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Purchased by Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 288 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 1,656.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $127.72 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.40 and a 12 month high of $140.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PWR shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.18.

Quanta Services Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.