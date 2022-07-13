1,154 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Bought by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,214,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,657,000. Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $237.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $268.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.