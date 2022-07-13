200 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Purchased by Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 3,456.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 5,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2,970.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 1,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.57.

NYSE DHR opened at $252.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $183.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

