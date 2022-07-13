iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

BATS:VLUE opened at $91.12 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.49.

