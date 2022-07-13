Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Takes Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.
UL opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average of $47.52. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $60.26.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on UL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.01.
Unilever Profile (Get Rating)
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unilever (UL)
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.