Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Takes Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

UL opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average of $47.52. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $60.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.451 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.01.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

