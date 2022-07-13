SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Bought by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 100.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000.

Shares of MDYV opened at $60.93 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.64 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.20.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

