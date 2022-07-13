1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $177.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.98 and its 200-day moving average is $207.33. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $166.75 and a 12 month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.