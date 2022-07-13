The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,326 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.56.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $93.60 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The stock has a market cap of $170.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

