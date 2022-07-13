Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys New Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Public Storage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Public Storage by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Public Storage by 3.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Public Storage by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $307.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.85. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $292.32 and a 52 week high of $421.76.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The company had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSA. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.82.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

