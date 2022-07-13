Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 297,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $12,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Carrier Global by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951,763 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Carrier Global by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Carrier Global by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,737,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,054,000 after acquiring an additional 876,829 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Carrier Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,675,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,435,000 after acquiring an additional 218,963 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,524,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,043,000 after acquiring an additional 439,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

