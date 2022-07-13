ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 1,015 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $69.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 68.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.70. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $75.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 291.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

