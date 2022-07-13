Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,295 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.5% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V opened at $204.82 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.19. The stock has a market cap of $389.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.17.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.