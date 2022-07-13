Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,995 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after buying an additional 3,567,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Visa by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after buying an additional 3,179,759 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,000,734,000 after buying an additional 3,145,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.17.

NYSE V opened at $204.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.19. The firm has a market cap of $389.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

