Winch Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Winch Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.0% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in Visa by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,033 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Visa by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in Visa by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,514 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 107,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Visa by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 50,034 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V stock opened at $204.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $389.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.17.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.