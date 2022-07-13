Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by America First Investment Advisors LLC

America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,242 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 3.8% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock opened at $204.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $389.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.17.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.