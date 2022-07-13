First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,026 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.17.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $204.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.19. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $389.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

