Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Diligent Investors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,887 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.8% of Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 21.4% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 13.2% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $204.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $389.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.17.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

