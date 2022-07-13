Mill Capital Management LLC Acquires 14,577 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 4.2% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $43,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.17.

Visa stock opened at $204.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $389.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.19.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

