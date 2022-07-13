ProVise Management Group LLC Has $10.30 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.0% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Visa by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,000,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.17.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $204.82 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $389.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.19.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.