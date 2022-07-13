Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Bank of America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.10.

UNP stock opened at $206.50 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $129.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

