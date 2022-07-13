Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 2,150 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at $34,000.

NVO stock opened at $108.83 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $122.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

