The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Bought by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $5,051,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at $15,646,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,481,000 after buying an additional 41,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $420.00 to $337.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $565.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.57.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $314.29 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.00 and a 12 month high of $990.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $330.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.59.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($2.21). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $430.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total value of $129,612.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,306.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

