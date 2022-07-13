Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 4,005 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthpoint LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 80,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 44,789 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.74. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.94 and a 1-year high of $86.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

